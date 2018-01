[India], Jan. 21 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday busted an inter-state online lottery racket and arrested 15 people from Noida.

Raids were conducted in various locations of Agra, Sultanpur, Allahabad and Noida. On the basis of inputs provided by the STF, raids were also conducted in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and Gwalior.

The mastermind of the inter-state online lottery is a native of Allahabad, the police said. (ANI)