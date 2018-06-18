Only Interpol (UK) replied to diffusion notice on Nirav Modi: CBI

[India], June 18 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that out of all Interpol countries to which diffusion notices were sent on February 17, regarding the whereabouts of Nirav Modi, only the United Kingdom (Manchester) responded.

As per a CBI spokesperson, request letters were written to six countries, namely USA, France, Singapore, Brussels, UAE and UK, after information was received on Nirav Modi's movements in these countries.

However, only the UK replied to the letter, stating that the Indian fugitive was last seen on May 31 there.

Sources from the CBI further revealed the following travel details: On February 10, Nirav Modi had travelled from New York to London, five days after which he reportedly travelled from Hong Kong to London. On March 15, the absconding businessman travelled from London to Hong Kong, and then, from New York to London on March 28 and three days later from London to Paris (March 31). For those unversed, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) detected a multi-crore scam, wherein Nirav and his uncle-cum-business-partner Choksi had allegedly cheated the bank to the tune of Rs 114 billion, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank. The scam, which reportedly began in 2011, was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies. Last week, a special PMLA court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Modi in connection with the multi-crore scam. The CBI had earlier requested the Interpol to send a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Nirav Modi, his brother Nishal, and their uncle, Mehul Choksi in connection with the aforementioned case. (ANI)