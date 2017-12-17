Only Observer's phone will be allowed inside counting hall, directs EC

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Ahead of the counting of votes in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday directed that nobody except the observer will be allowed to carry mobile handset inside the counting hall.

The press note issued by the EC reads," The Commission has further directed that nobody except the Observer will be allowed to carry the mobile handset inside the counting hall."

The note also mentions that the only the phones of the Reporting Officer (RO) will be linked to Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) which will be used to receive One Time Password (OTP).

"Only that mobile phone of RO, linked to ETPBS, to be used to receive 'OTP' to log into ETPBS to start counting thereof is to be brought inside counting hall; mobile handset will be switched on only to receive OTP and be switched off once the system is logged on ETPBS," the note added. The note further adds that the mobile phone is to be kept in the Observer's custody in switch off mode. (ANI)