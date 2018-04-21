Only people-centric policies can bring change: PM Modi

[India], Apr. 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked bureaucrats to bring change in the lives of people

Addressing civil servants at an event here, Prime Minister Modi said, "Lives of people will change when we keep them at the centre of all decisions. If we keep the common man at the centre while framing the country's laws, rules and regulations, then there will be a change in the lives of people."

The Prime Minister also added: "It is also time to think how successful we have been in fulfilling the resolutions that we took in the past and how much change we have brought in the lives of common man."

He maintained that people's participation is a basis of India's success. Prime Minister Modi asked the civil servants to adopt innovation and technology as they "can become our additional strength in governance". Prime Minister Modi also conferred awards for excellence in public administration for effective implementation of identified priority programmes and innovation to districts/implementing units and other central/state organisations. (ANI)