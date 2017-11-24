Only Ram Temple will be built in Ayodhya: Bhagwat

[India] November 24 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said only Ram Temple will be built at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya and that it was "not a populist declaration but a matter of faith".

Raking up the controversial Ayodhya matter, the RSS chief said, "The Ram temple will be built at the Ram Janmabhoomi and nothing else will be constructed on that land. It will be built using the same stones and under the leadership of people who fought for it for the last 20-25 years."

While addressing a gathering at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) 'Dharma Sansad' in Karnataka's Udupi town, Bhagwat said, "We will construct it. It is not a populist declaration but a matter of our faith. It will not change." He said that after years of efforts and sacrifice, it (building the Ram temple) seemed possible now, while also noting that the matter was in the court. The RSS chief also said public awareness was essential for building the Ram temple in Ayodhya. "We are close to achieving our goal but at this juncture, we should be extra cautious," he stated. While delivering his speech at the two-day congregation, Bhagwat has asked for a complete ban on cow slaughter. "If there is no ban on gau hatya (cow slaughter), we cannot be in peace," he further said. (ANI)