Only teachers can change India's education scenario: Javadekar

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar asserted that innovation in teaching is very important, adding that only teachers of this country have the capability to change India's education scenario.

Addressing a gathering at the National Awards for Innovation in Educational Administration (NIEPA) on Friday, he said, "Only teachers can make education more relevant by their innovative teaching methods."

Furthermore, Javadekar congratulated all the awardees and emphasised that a country grows with innovation and sustainable growth, which, he said, can be achieved only through innovation. "This is the time for the new slogan 'Jai Anusandhan' for the country which was given by the Prime Minister recently and we have to work upon it seriously," he added.

The scheme of National Awards for Innovation in Educational Administration is one of the important initiatives of the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration. It aims to reach out the grassroots educational functionaries at district and block level for recognising the contribution of the field level educational administrators in improving and strengthening the functioning of the public education system. It was launched in 2014 and since then many innovative ideas and good practices have been shared by participants from different states and Union Territories. (ANI)