[India] May 27(ANI): Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy has been appointed as the in-charge of All India Congress Committee (AICC), Andhra Pradesh.

Chandy will be replacing Digvijay Singh, who has now been appointed as coordination committee Chief of Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi has also been appointed as the party's in-charge of West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Gogoi, son of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi will take over C.P. Joshi. (ANI)