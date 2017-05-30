Open defecation free India: Govt. to launch 'Darwaza Band' campaign today

[India], May 30 (ANI): Taking one step more towards making India open defecation-free, the Government today will launch a new campaign called 'Darwaza Band' for promotion of toilet usage in the rural areas across the country.

During the launching ceremony in Mumbai, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan who is leading the campaign, will be accompanied by Union Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation Narendra Singh Tomar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Amitabh Bachchan, Swachh Bharat Mission ambassador, termed the 'Darwaza Band' campaign a roadmap to clean India.

He urged the people to spread the message of #cleanliness through 'Darwaza Band' & support Swachh Bharat Mission. Anushka Sharma, who also features in the campaign, will be seen encouraging women to take up a leadership role and stand up for the issue in their respective villages. The campaign has been designed with the intention of bringing about a behavioural change in men who have toilets but do not use them. (ANI)