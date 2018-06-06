Operation Blue Star anniversary: AISSF raises pro- Khalistan slogans

[India], June 6 (ANI): On the 34th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, the All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) on Wednesday raised pro-Khalistan slogans inside the premises of Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The AISSF, founded in 1944, is a Sikh student organisation and political organisation in India.

However, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh condemning the move of AISSF of raising pro-Khalistan slogans told ANI that it is "not good to raise slogans inside the Golden Temple when Gurbani is played."

The security has been beefed up outside Golden Temple. Five Rapid Action Force companies and several companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed across the city to maintain law and order. In the run-up to the anniversary, the Punjab Police have also busted a few modules which allegedly operated at the behest of foreign-based handlers to cause communal disturbances. The Army had carried out Operation Blue Star in June 1984 to smoke out hiding terrorists from the Golden Temple complex. Meanwhile, radical outfit named Dal Khalsa on Tuesday staged 'genocide remembrance parade' in Amritsar to pay homage to the people killed in the attack. (ANI)