Operation Blue Star anniversary: Dal Khalsa stages 'genocide remembrance parade'

[India], June 5 (ANI): On the 34th anniversary of Operation Bluestar, radical outfit named Dal Khalsa on Tuesday staged 'genocide remembrance parade' in Amritsar to pay homage to the people killed in the attack.

The protestors carrying pro-Khalistan flags and placards raised slogans in support of Sikh militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

"We are undertaking a genocide remembrance parade in Amritsar to pay homage to the people who fought and to tell the government of India that we have not forgotten and forgiven the perpetrators of the attack," a protestor told ANI.

He informed that they had marched across the city and had performed prayer in the memories of those killed in the attack. Several companies of paramilitary forces and the Punjab Police were deployed across the city to maintain law and order in light of the march. The army had carried out Operation Blue Star in June 1984 to remove the hiding militants from the temple complex. (ANI)