Operation Blue Star anniversary: Security personnel maintaining strict vigil across Amritsar city

Security personnel and police personnel have been maintaining a hawk-eye vigil outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar and across the city in the wake of the 35th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on Thursday.

"Security process is carried out peacefully in the city and we haven't faced any major problem till now. Three to four security force teams have been deployed across the city including Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)," Punjab police officer Jaswant Kaur told ANI.

Rapid Action Force companies and several companies of parliamentary forces have also been deployed to maintain the law and order. Almost all the shops have been shut down in the city today. Security forces are keeping a strict vigil across the major market areas, bypass and all the entry and exit points of Amritsar. The Indian Army carried out the Operation Blue Star in 1984 between June 1 and June 8. Indira Gandhi the then Prime Minister of India, ordered the military operation to flush out Sikh militants including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who were accumulating weapons in Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple). (ANI)