Operation Samudra Maitri launched to assist calamity-hit Indonesia

[India], Oct 03 (ANI): India has launched 'Operation Samudra Maitri' to assist victims of earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi Province of the Republic of Indonesia.

Earlier in the day, two Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, C-130J, and C-17 departed carrying onboard medical personnel and relief material. The operation for humanitarian assistance was launched after the telephonic conversation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Indonesia President Joko Widodo on October 1, following Indonesia's acceptance for international aid.

The C-130J aircraft carried a medical team onboard along with tents and equipment to set up a field hospital. The C-17 aircraft is carrying medicines, generators, tents, and water to provide immediate assistance. Three Indian Naval Ships - INS Tir, INS Sujatha, and INS Shardul - have also been mobilized to carry out humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR). These ships are likely to reach the Central Sulawesi Province of Indonesia on October 6. (ANI)