[India], May 27 (ANI): Firefighting operations are still underway to douse the flames after a major fire broke out at Kinauni sugar mill on Sunday due to an explosion in its distillery.

Yesterday, a person lost his life and two others were injured in the fire, confirmed Meerut District Magistrate Anil Dhingra.

Following the incident, the firefighters immediately rushed to the spot.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. (ANI)