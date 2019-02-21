Operations to rescue Jawans buried by Himachal avalanche resume

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): The rescue operations to locate five soldiers trapped in snow after an avalanche hit in Namgya region of Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh resumed on Thursday.

According to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the operation was halted for a while due to four-inch fresh snow accumulation on the snow slopes which hampered the efforts. The temperature in the area is -15°C.

More than 250 jawans of Army, ITBP force and BRO machines have been pressed into action to locate the trapped Jawans

As many as 16 Army men had started from Namgya to Shipkila on Wednesday morning to repair water supply line for the Army area here under Pooh subdivision of Kinnaur district, according to Gopal Chand, Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur district. Of the 16, six jawans were hit by the avalanche, confirmed Chand to ANI over the telephone. Earlier this month, an avalanche had claimed lives of six security personnel and two prisoners after it hit a police post near Jawahar Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. (ANI)