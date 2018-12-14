Opp must apologise for misleading propaganda: Ram Madhav on Rafale verdict

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): Hours after the Supreme Court dismissed all petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the Rafale fighter jet deal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav on Friday said that some opposition parties, including the Congress, must apologise publicly for the misleading propaganda and lies that they pedalled past few months.

"Congress, its president Rahul Gandhi and some opposition parties have been making false allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our government over the Rafale deal. Today the Supreme Court has categorically rejected all those allegations and upheld the transparent manner in which the entire deal has been worked out," Madhav told ANI.

"It is time the opposition parties, including Rahul Gandhi, go before the people and apologise for the misleading propaganda and lies that they pedalled all these months and they should go to Parliament and say sorry," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the top court's judgement on the Rafale deal has exposed the lies of the Congress party and its president Rahul Gandhi.

"This judgement has vindicated our stand. Now Rahul Gandhi should apologise for defaming our country globally," Fadnavis added.

Reacting on the same, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Rafale deal issue will be sorted out in Parliament and not in the apex court.

"Supreme Court has said nothing wrong, deciding on pricing is not the Supreme Court's job but similarly deciding on building Ram temple is also not their job. Rafale deal issue will be sorted out in Parliament and not in Supreme Court," Raut said.

The Rafale jet deal controversy has been on the boil over the last few months. The Congress and other opposition parties have been alleging irregularities in the high-profile deal. The fighter jet is a twin-engine Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft, which security analysts believe can be a 'game-changer' for India's defence system.

The top court's judgement comes as a major vindication for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was personally accused of corruption by the Congress.

The Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, stated that there is no need to conduct an investigation into details of Rafale pricing.

"We are satisfied that there is no occasion to doubt the process. Joint exercise has taken place and there is no element of financial benefits," said CJI Gogoi.

The CJI added, "Detailed scrutiny of Rafale deal is not required." (ANI)