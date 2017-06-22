Oppn. disappointed nation by naming Meira as Presidential nominee: Naidu

[India], June 22 (ANI): Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said the Opposition has disappointed the nation by announcing former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar as its Presidential nominee.

"We met all the parties and discussed and took their inputs. We decided that Ramnath Kovind is the most suitable candidate. He is the best candidate. The Opposition through their decision has disappointed the nation. The result is known, still they have decided to contest election. It's their choice," Naidu told ANI.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier in the day asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has "the numbers" when it comes to the Presidential polls.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Shaina NC said, "As a woman in public life, I would like to compliment Meira Kumar for her candidature, but eventually, it's all about the numbers. So, as they say let the best man or best woman win and in this particular case clearly, the BJP and its allies have the numbers".

Echoing similar sentiment, another saffron party leader Prabhat Jha stated that more than 60 percent vote will fall for NDA's chosen nominee Ramnath Kovind.

"The Opposition is bringing Meira Kumar's name on the list because they feel left out. It's predicted that more than 60 percent vote will fall for NDA's chosen nominee Kovind. They have decided to fight it out through this poll. But we can't help watching them lose," Jha told ANI.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi announced Meira Kumar as the Opposition' Presidential nominee while appealing the other parties to support the decision.

All 17 political parties unanimously proposed name of Meira for forthcoming Presidential elections.

The Opposition - Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI), and other parties - today met to discuss the NDA decision on Presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind.

The BJP had earlier said that the Opposition was a divided house over the Presidential elections as many of its partners have extended support to ruling NDA candidate.

BJP president Amit Shah had announced the name of Kovind as NDA's consensus candidate for the post of Indian President.

The election for the next President of India is to be held on July 17 as President Pranab Mukherjee will demit the office on July 24. (ANI)