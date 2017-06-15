Oppn mocks MHA's 'border' gaffe, dubs it 'ridiculous error'

[India], June 15 (ANI): Criticising the Home Ministry over an incorrect image published in its annual report, the Janata Dal (United) on Thursday said when the government becomes obsessed with only 'publicity and promotion', 'projection and advertising' then it is sure to make such 'ridiculous error'.

"I think that when the government becomes obsessed with only publicity and promotion, projection and advertising then such mistakes can happen. But I think that the Home Secretary have apologized for it. Nevertheless it is a ridiculous error," JD (U) leader Pavan Verma told ANI.

Toeing similar views, Nationalist Congress Party leader D. P. Tripathi mocked the ruling party of behaving like the Congress Party. "It is very shocking to note that BJP sometimes behave like the Congress Party," he said. The Union Home Ministry yesterday ordered an internal investigation to find out how the picture of Spain-Morocco border was used in its annual report to show floodlights along the India-Pakistan border. The picture of the Spain-Morocco border is printed on page 40 of the annual report. The annual report of last year was tabled during the Budget Session of Parliament in April. According to reports, Spain and Morocco have a sea between them but there are Spanish conclaves on the north coast of Africa that have a fenced and floodlit border with Morocco. (ANI)