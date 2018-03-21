Oppn moves no-trust motion against MP Assembly speaker

[India], Mar. 21 (ANI): The Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday moved a no-confidence motion against Speaker Sitasharan Sharma over the refusal to hold a discussion on the alleged suicide of state's Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Rampal Singh's daughter-in-law.

The Opposition alleged that the house is being run in a biased manner.

Earlier in the day, a ruckus continued when the House reassembled and intensified after a heated argument took place between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders over an adjournment motion on the same issue.

The speaker had to adjourn the House for the second time till 12 noon. Yesterday, the Congress MLAs demanded action against the minister's son, Girijesh Singh. Rampal Singh's daughter-in-law Preeti Raghuwanshi committed suicide in her house in the Raisen district a few days ago. Singh's son, Girijesh, had married Preeti secretly in an Arya Samaj Temple in Bhopal last year. The deceased's family members produced a marriage certificate of the Arya Samaj Temple, as proof of the wedding. (ANI)