Oppn parties blasts BJP for passing Finance Bill without discussion

[India], Mar. 14 (ANI): Following the passing of the Finance Bill in the Parliament on Wednesday allegedly without discussing the same, opposition parties lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for "strangling" the democracy.

"The way the most important legislative of the finance ministry was passed today, in a chaotic and noisy Lok Sabha, without holding discussions with any of the opposition parties, is outrageous, we accuse the government of strangling the people of this democracy," Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

He further said despite making it clear that the opposition parties wanted a discussion, the ruling party chose to do exactly the opposite. "This government has made it distinctly clear that it does not want to conversate," he added. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), too, expressed its disappointment over the issue. "Without any discussion and debate, the Finance Bill was passed in Lok Sabha. It is very unfortunate," AIADMK leader and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambidurai. (ANI)