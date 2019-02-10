Opposition’s political culture of abusing me may give them some screen space: PM Modi

[India], Feb 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a jibe at the Opposition saying although its "political culture" of abusing him may give them an opportunity to avail more space on television, elections are fought on one's vision for the nation.

Keeping up his attack on the Opposition, the Prime Minister said that "friends in Opposition" are very funny and are good at spreading panic.

"Opposition’s political culture of abusing Modi may give them some space in television but the elections are fought on one’s vision for the nation, not slander and attack. Friends in the opposition are very funny. They claim that the Modi government is a failure. The opposition still keeps looking to make alliances. This is adulteration. The opposition is only good at spreading panic. Time and again they have tried to mislead the farmers, poor and youngsters of the nation," the Prime Minister said while addressing a public rally here.

Referring to Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit's statement where he likened Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat to a "sadak ka gunda (goon on the street)", the Prime Minister lashed out at the Congress by saying that the party did nothing for the Defence sector of the country during the time it had an "opportunity to rule the nation for years". "The Congress never leaves an opportunity to belittle our army. A few days ago, one of the Congress leaders used inexcusable language for the Army chief. Those who got the opportunity to rule the nation for years did not bother about our Defence sector. For them, it was just a sector of deals and supporting their own friends," he said. Mentioning the name of Congress stalwart K Kamraj, the Prime Minister said: "Great K Kamraj always wanted a government in power which has zero tolerance towards corruption. You have placed a government in Delhi who is putting a lock on corruption." Prime Minister Modi said that it was his government that fulfilled the demand of "one rank, one pension (OROP)". He said: "It was our government that had the honour of fulfilling the demand of One Rank One Pension which was pending for decades." "By 2022, we are aiming to achieve housing for all and working in this direction 1.3 crore houses have already been built in the last four years," he added. He further opined that when a nation is healthy, development gains momentum. "Ayushman Bharat - the world's largest and most affordable healthcare programme has been implemented in India. Today the entire world is talking about the development of India. This development is possible due to the strength and skill of the people of India." (ANI)