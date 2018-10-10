Opposition alliance's only agenda is 'Modi hatao': PM

[India], Oct 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the opposition alliance's only agenda is to dethrone him and that it is not formed for the welfare of people, but for individual benefit.

"Don't worry about the alliance. These people have come together on compulsion. These are people who are out on bail and are looking for ways to safeguard themselves. They don't care for people, their only agenda is 'Modi hatao'," the Prime Minister said, while interacting with booth workers from Raipur, Mysore, Damoh, Karauli-Dholpur and Agra through video conference,

The Prime Minister further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not associated with any family, and it is the hardworking workers of the party which made it a 'party with difference'. He added, "You have heard the statement of one of the opposition leaders in the past. He said that there is no need for a strong government at the centre but need for a 'majboor' (helpless) government at the Centre." Speaking on the issue of upcoming elections, the Prime Minister said that winning elections is not a matter of pride for the BJP, but an opportunity to serve the people is. Recounting the achievements of his government, the Prime Minister said, Centre is providing tax incentives to senior citizens. "The tax exemption limit has been increased from Rs.2,50,000 to Rs. 3 lakh for the senior citizen. Along with this, the deduction limit on interest, which was earlier Rs. Rs. 10,000 has been increased to Rs. 50,000." (ANI)