Opposition 'communalising' Kathua, Unnao rape incidents: BJP

[India], Apr 13 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday lashed out at the Opposition for communalising the Kathua and Unnao rape incidents.

At a press conference, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, commenting on the Kathua rape, said, "They should not have protested. They should have ideally not commented until an investigation was conducted. The Jammu and Kashmir police conducted a thorough investigation and have arrested the accused."

While speaking in regards to Congress' midnight candlelight vigil held on Friday, Lekhi added that the protests and vigils conducted by Opposition were a ploy to communalise the incidents.

"Crimes were committed against the women in 1984 riots as well. But, no candlelight march was led on that issue. The pick-and-choose policy has to stop. They are playing politics over the issues," Lekhi said.

"You see their plan, first they shout 'minority minority', then 'Dalit Dalit', and now 'women women' and then try to somehow fix blame of state issues on the Centre. All this while ignoring the strict action being taken by state governments," she added.

Talking about the Unnao rape case, the BJP MP from New Delhi said that the incident happened last year.

"The Unnao incident happened 10 months ago. The police gave the statement to the statement and did not mention the name of the legislator (Kuldeep Singh Sengar). The victim wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She mentioned the name of the legislator and then legal proceedings began," Lekhi said.

Earlier on April 8, a woman and her family tried to commit suicide outside Adityanath's residence in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. Her family alleged that she was raped by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplice last year, and no action was taken against the accused.

Commenting on the Kathua rape case, Lekhi added that a fair investigation was being done in the case and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed, which has arrested six to seven people so far.

Terming Jammu Bar Association president B.S. Slathia a 'polling agent' of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Lekhi further said, "Slathia ji, talks about justice on one side and on the other side, he is talking about the closure of the state high court. This shows what kind of hate politics is going on there."

Slathia earlier demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Kathua rape case and questioned police's motives in arresting the accused.

Calling for strict action against the accused, Lekhi added, "Party has already condemned this act. Two individuals (BJP J-K ministers) were misled and misguided by people. Lesson to them is not to believe one side or the other and let the law take its course."

"No one should do politics over the exploitation of women and children. We should refrain from commenting in rape cases till investigations are complete. We, as a party, support strict action in such cases of sexual exploitation," she further added.

The girl, who belonged to the nomadic Muslim Bakarwal community, was abducted on January 10. She was reportedly held captive in a temple, sedated and raped.

Among the accused in the case are police officers and a retired government official.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday announced that the state government would bring a new law to make the death penalty mandatory for those who raped minors. She assured the entire nation that she stood committed to ensuring justice in the Kathua case. (ANI)