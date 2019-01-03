Opposition Cong defends PM Modi against Trump mocking

Keeping aside political differences with the government, Opposition Congress leaders on Thursday flayed US President Donald Trump for mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India's reconstruction programme in Afghanistan.

The Opposition party said it hopes the government would respond firmly to Trump's comments.

The gesture of the main Opposition party to defend the Prime Minister assumes significance as it comes amidst a bitter fight with him, particularly over the Rafale fighter deal issue.

"The tenor and tone of the American President describing the Prime Minister of India is not in good taste and is completely unacceptable," senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said. "Hope our Government responds firmly and reminds America that since 2004, India has built extensive roads, dams in Afghanistan and pledged over $3 billion in assistance," he added. Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala also joined Patel in criticising Trump. "Dear Mr Trump, stop mocking India's PM. India doesn't need sermons from the US on Afghanistan," tweeted. He added that under former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, India helped build Afghan National Assembly. "Humanitarian needs to strategic economic partnership, we are one with our Afghan brothers and sisters," Surjewala tweeted. Trump on Wednesday mocked Modi over India funding a library in Afghanistan, suggesting that a library was of no use. Trump brought up the issue of India's aid to Afghanistan during a press appearance at a Cabinet meeting as he defended his push for the US to invest less overseas. While stating that he got along with Prime Minister Modi, Trump said the Indian leader was "constantly telling me he built a library in Afghanistan". "You know what that is? That's like five hours of what we spend, and we are supposed to say, 'Oh, thank you for the library.' I don't know who is using it in Afghanistan," the US President said. The Trump administration last month had ordered the withdrawal of around 7,000 troops from Afghanistan in the near future. (ANI)