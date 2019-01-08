Opposition corners Centre over general category quota

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): Soon after the Centre approved 10 percent quota for economically weaker upper castes in government jobs and education, several political leaders called the decision a politically-motivated move ahead of 2019 general elections.

Taking to Twitter, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said, "Reservation for economically backward upper castes. The bugle announcing the elections has well & truly sounded."

Former cabinet minister Yashwant Singh also hit out at the Centre while calling the decision a "jumla" (hollow promise).

"The proposal to give 10% reservation to economically weaker upper castes is nothing more than a jumla. It is bristling with legal complications and there is no time for getting it passed thru both Houses of Parliament. Govt stands completely exposed," Singh, a former BJP leader said. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is misleading the unemployed youth only for elections. "My question is, in the name of elections can a government cheat people or ditch unemployed youth? They've to clarify whether it will be implemented or not and if it is constitutionally and legally valid or not," she questioned. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also trained guns at the Centre calling the move a "mere political stunt". Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat said that the Centre took the decision when election is around the corner. "They took the decision very late that also when elections are around the corner. No matter what they do, what 'jumlas' they give, nothing is going to save this government," he added. Meanwhile, MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment Vijay Sampla hailed the decision saying, "It's a historic step by Modi government. It's meant for economically weaker upper caste sections whose annual earning is lower than Rs. 8 lakhs and who possess less than five acres of land. It will not affect other reservation categories." (ANI)