Opposition has corrupt intention, blurred agenda: PM Modi

[India], Sep 09 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday launched a scathing attack at the Opposition parties for "Mahagatbandhan" (grand alliance) to take on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government in 2019 general elections.

Addressing the media after the BJP executive meeting, BJP leader and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, said, "Prime Minister Modi used three powerful words to describe Mahagathbandhan he said that 'lack of leadership, blurred agenda and corrupt intentions'."

"Prime Minister Modi said that we want development along with humanity. We want the country to prosper on grounds of simplicity," Prasad added. Quoting party president Amit Shah, Prasad said, "We will win 2019 polls and after 2019 polls victory, nobody will be able to remove us for next 50 years. We are not saying this out of pride but on basis of our work." He further said that Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee during the executive meeting and also coined 'Ajay Bharat, Atal BJP' slogan in his respect. "Prime Minister Modi ji paid tribute to Atal ji and coined Sunday a new slogan, 'Ajay Bharat, Atal BJP', which means an India which cannot be subjugated by anyone and a party which is committed to its principle," Prasad said. (ANI)