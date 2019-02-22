Opposition has dealers, BJP has leaders: Amit Shah

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): BJP has strong leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the opposition parties have dealers, said BJP chief Amit Shah on Friday here while addressing the ‘Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan.’

“The 2019 Lok Sabha election is an important election for the country. ‘Mahagathbandhan’ under the leadership of Congress president Rahul Gandhi isn't going to help India to develop. It has no leader, intention, policy because it is just an alliance of the corrupt,” he said.

“Don’t choose a dealer if you want a leader. The opposition only has dealers but the BJP has strong leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Referring to the efforts of BJP in developing the country in last five years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Shah said: “The Communists have been wiped out of the world and the Congress has been rejected by the country.”

“It is about time to give again an opportunity to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) have been given an opportunity once in Kerala. We will make Kerala the number one state of the country if voted to power,” he said.

The BJP chief further slammed Congress for not paying heed to Kerala while being in power at the Centre. “Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was in power at the Centre for 10 years. They should give an account of their works to the people of Kerala,” he said.

“Under 13th Finance Commission, the UPA gave Rs 45, 393 crore to Kerala which was increased to Rs 1,98,155 crore under the BJP led NDA government at the Centre,” Shah said while comparing the funds allocated to Kerala under UPA and NDA governments.

Referring to the Sabarimala issue, Shah said: “I want to warn the Communists that the devotees of Sabarimala will not spare you if you keep playing with their faith. False charges have been levelled against the devotees in the garb of Supreme Court’s verdict.”

“If they are the followers of the apex court, then why don’t they remove loudspeakers of mosques in Kerala? Is the Supreme Court's judgment meant only for one community? We have been saying from the first day that we stand with the devotees of Sabarimala,” Shah said.

Continuing his tirade against Communists, Shah said: “The day isn't far off when the Communists will be booted out of Kerala just like West Bengal and Tripura. I appeal to all organisations to come together and uproot the atheist government from Kerala.”

“By blocking the aid being sent by the Centre, the current Kerala government has stalled development works in the state. They refused to give land for a medical science college and highways. In the last five years, NDA government has carried out various pro-poor schemes, uplifting the living standard of the needy,” said Shah. (ANI)