Opposition has launched 'Disinformation Campaign': Venkaiah Naidu

[India], May 30 (ANI): Attacking the Opposition and blaming them of misinterpreting everything, Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday asserted that the Congress has introduced a 'D' campaign i.e. disinformation campaign for growth by it is disrupting the party.

"The Opposition is not able to digest the election on Narendra Modi as Prime Minister especially his works towards the country and his consolidating leadership. That's why they has introduced a 'D' campaign i.e. disinformation campaign which they are sincerely working on. The opposition has every right to ask questions but misinterpreting everything is not good," Venkaiah Naidu told at a press conference.

Lauding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its three years of success, Naidu further stated that Chief Ministers of the saffron party ruled states will soon interact with people and explain the developmental that took place across the country. "All the 75 ministers of the Government of India, cabinet as well as state, along with Chief Ministers of the BJP rule state and deputy Chief Minister will be on rounds across the country to interact with people and explain to them various developmental and welfare initiatives which the government has taken from the past three year," Naidu said. Further hailing the saffron party, Union Minister stated that a new campaign on interacting with supporters will begin on June 15. "We are happy about our performance because after all the survey and reports that media has given out the response is overwhelming. Our new campaign on interacting with the supporters will go on the floor by June 15," Naidu said. (ANI)