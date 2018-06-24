Opposition hits back at Andhra CM over 'monkey gang' remark

[India], Jun 24 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress Party on Sunday lashed out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu over his recent 'monkey gang' remark on the Opposition.

In an interview to ANI, Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao accused Naidu of being the "leader" of the "monkey gang".

"Is it not the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) that is the monkey gang? You have opened the entire party to absorb other party leaders, jumping from one branch to another branch. You are the leader of your monkey gang, and you are talking about opposition parties becoming monkey gangs," he said.

Accusing the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister of losing his semblance and going senile, Rao added that Naidu failed the people of his state with his "imaginary circus feats" and did not fulfill any promises he made during the 2014 state assembly elections. Meanwhile, Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao said the comments made by Naidu were not in good taste and added that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister was "spoiling" his own image. "The Anganwadi teachers came to thank him for increasing their salaries. He is saying spread my propaganda in villages so that the TDP will come to power again and development would continue. If a bandar (monkey)-like party comes to power, the state will break into pieces. I fail to understand why he said this?", he added. On Saturday, the TDP chief while addressing Anganwadi teachers in Amaravati claimed that Andhra Pradesh would be torn apart, if "monkey gangs", who could not fulfill their promises came to power in the state in the next year's state assembly elections. (ANI)