Opposition leaders stopped from entering violence-hit Basirhat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Roopa Ganguly, who was heading to Basirhat to take stock of the situation arising out of the violence in the region, was barred by security forces.





"It was fine till the administration worked on arresting the culprit of the Facebook post, but the violence which has now erupted is highly condemnable. We will also talk to the administration to ask why this happened," Ganguly told ANI.



Ganguly said that people want to necessarily prove that the issue is communal.

Ganguly was stopped and detained near Michael Nagar.

On Friday, a Congress delegation led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was barred near Basirhat.

The Left delegation led by CPI (M) MP Mohammed Salim made a second attempt to reach Basirhat, but were also stopped by the security force.

Heavy security forces have been deployed in and around the area in the wake communal violence that broke out in Baduria and Basirhat areas of North 24 Parganas district over a Facebook post last week.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had appealed the warring groups to maintain peace and communal harmony in the area.

