Opposition meets President Mukherjee over Land Acquisition Amendment

[India], May 24(ANI): A delegation of opposition leaders led by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday met President Pranab Mukherjee here, urging him to reject the Land Acquisition Amendment passed by the Andhra Pradesh Assembly as it compromises the interest of the farmers.

"In the memorandum we have pointed out the amendments which will be detrimental to the interest of the farmers, rural artisans and landless labours. We have requested the President not to approve the land acquisition amendment which the Andhra Pradesh Assembly has passed this year, as it compromises the interest of the farmers, rural artisans and rural agriculture labour," Digvijaya told the media here.

The President acknowledged the issue and assured them of legal examination and appropriate decision. Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly witnessed a heated debate over the passage of the Bill paving way for Land Acquisition for crucial projects, including the irrigation projects and those vital for national security. (ANI)