Opposition mega show failed to represent Muslim interest: Azam Khan

[India], Jan 20 (ANI): The recent TMC-led mega opposition rally in Kolkata where Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav had participated did not adequately represent the interests of the Muslim minority, senior party leader Azam Khan has said.

"The representation of the second biggest population or the Muslim minority was merely namesake. Only one leader from Kashmir and another from Assam attended the rally. Muslims are worried about their representation," Khan said while addressing reporters here.

The Samajawadi Party leader also slammed Opposition leaders for failing to talk about issues that could help the country progess and were merely resorting to political discourses. "The rally failed to deliver the message that should have been delivered. Only political issues were taken up and there was no discussion on where to take the nation in future and in which direction," Khan said. (ANI)