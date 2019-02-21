Opposition parties blame police for farmer's death at AP CM's programme

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): A farmer's death at the time of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's programme on Monday turned controversial. The Opposition parties are blaming the police and the ruling party, whereas the TDP is alleging that the opposition parties are playing unnecessary politics over the issue.

Chandrababu Naidu on Monday attended a development programme at Kondaveedu. The officials had prepared a helipad for his chopper at nearby fields. Pittala Koteswara Rao, the tenant farmer who was cultivating that land; reportedly opposed, as his crop was damaged. Later, he allegedly consumed pesticide and died.

However, YSRCP alleged that the police had beaten him badly, and the farmer consumed pesticide due to humiliation. Meanwhile, State BJP President Kanna Lakshminarayana wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking a probe in the matter. The TDP while denying the allegations; said that the police tried to rescue the farmer. An ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the family of the bereaved has been announced already. (ANI)