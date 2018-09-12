Opposition parties demand president's rule in Telangana

[India], Sep 11 (ANI): A delegation of four major opposition parties of Telangana met with the state's Governor ESL Narasimhan to demand president's rule in the state till the elections take place.

The delegation, comprising of senior leaders from Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Congress, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and Communist Party of India (CPI) called on the governor to press for the implementation of president's rule in Telangana for free and fair elections.

After meeting the governor, former TDP MLA R Chandrasekar Reddy told ANI, "Our delegation met the governor today and said the present caretaker government is violating both constitution and the democratic norms. The caretaker chief minister has also superimposed his authority over the election commission of India and announced the schedule of the elections, which is unheard of. So we requested the governor to impose the president rule and take over the administration of the state to ensure free and fair polls in the state".

Elaborating further on the meeting, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Uttam Kumar Reddy also accused the Telangana Chief Minister of misusing his power. "We are deeply concerned that even as caretaker Chief Minister KCR is misusing his power, he has made police to arrest two senior Congress leaders on false charges. We requested governor that chief minister should be removed and president rule be imposed," he said. On September 6, Narasimhan had dissolved the state assembly following a recommendation from the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led cabinet. The Governor, however, asked Rao to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until the new government was formed. (ANI)