Opposition parties forming alliance in fear of losing polls to PM Modi: Gadkari

[India], Jan 20 (ANI): Poking fun at the recently held anti-BJP rally in Kolkata, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that the Opposition parties are forming an alliance because they are in fear of losing the upcoming General Elections to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Today, politics centres on fear. Those who never used to look into each other's eyes are coming together. They are in fear of losing to the BJP and Prime Minister Modi," Gadkari said at the 'Bhim Vijay Sankalp' rally in Nagpur.

Gadkari also said that members of the Congress party have only spoken about removing poverty, however, only the BJP is working to eradicate poverty. "At first Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had talked about removing poverty through 'Garibi Hatao' slogan. Later Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi also said the same. Now the great-grandson of Nehru (Rahul Gandhi) is also giving the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao'. You tell me now, whose poverty has been alleviated? Only we are working towards eradicating poverty" Gadkari said. Earlier, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh too said that the Congress used B R Ambedkar's name to garner votes, but never did anything for him. "Congress party has always sought a vote in Baba Saheb's name but did nothing for him, while our government has given him respect," said Singh. His statement comes days after top leaders of as many as 20 parties joined Kolkata rally organised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee where they stressed the need for working unitedly to defeat the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Also present at the event were Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (ANI)