Opposition parties meet to decide on Presidential candidate name

New Delhi: A meeting of the Opposition parties to decide on the name of Presidential candidate to be pitted against NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind in underway here.
Speculations are rife that Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar could be their choice of the Opposition.
Congress rooting for #MeiraKumar, Left for #PrakashAmbedkar it is becoming a a battle of "My Dalit is better than your Dalit" #RamNathKovind— GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) June 22, 2017
Ram Kovind Vs Meira Kumar? Are we choosing who is the best president candidate for India, or making caste calculations??— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 21, 2017
Nitish Kumar will look very silly if Opposition candidate is Meira Kumar. But his recent track record includes supporting demonetisation.— Krishan Partap Singh (@RaisinaSeries) June 21, 2017
The Congress faces a major setback after JD-U chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced his decision to support Kovind. The party expressed their opinion that the NDA candidate and his credentials are good given that he hails from a Dalit community and has a humble background.According to an IANS report, with the backing of parties outside the alliance like TRS (2 per cent), AIADMK (5.39 per cent), YSR Congress (1.53 per cent) and BJD (2.99 per cent), the NDA's support would cross the half way mark comfortably to reach nearly 63 per cent in the July 17 battle, with JD-U contributing 1.91 per cent.