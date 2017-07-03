Opposition parties trying to divide Mahagathbandhan: JD (U)

[India] July 3 (ANI): The Janata Dal (United) on Monday said that party chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will definitely attend the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) rally if he gets an invitation, adding the Opposition parties are trying to create a rift between the two political parties.

"Nitish Kumar is absolutely right. It is obvious that i.f he will receive the invitation then he will go. The Opposition parties are trying to create misunderstanding between these two parties which will not be fulfilled," JD (U) leader Ali Anwar told ANI.

Meanwhile, another JD (U) leader K. C. Tyagi said that the RJD and their party are on very good terms and any invitation from them will be accepted by party chief Nitish Kumar.

"We will definitely take part in the event," Tyagi added.

The rising tensions between Bihar's ruling JD (U) and RJD eased to a large extent on Sunday after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he would attend the latter's proposed anti-BJP rally next month in which many parties are likely to participate.

Nitish Kumar said that he would attend the August 27 'BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao' rally if the RJD invited him, ending days of speculation that the JD (U) might boycott the event owing to their differences over the support of presidential candidates.

Previously, on Saturday, the ties between the two allies hit a new low after JD (U) general secretary Shyam Rajak said that the party would not take part in the RJD rally.

Speaking at the JD(U)'s day-long state executive meeting as the party's national president, Nitish Kumar hit out at their other ally, Congress.

"Congress has given up Mahatma Gandhi's path. They (Congress) have also ditched Jawaharlal Nehru's ideologies," said Kumar.

Kumar criticised BJP, emphasing that JD (U) would not be a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) again.

He said the saffron party had nothing to do with the country's freedom movement and yet it was now ruling the country. (ANI)