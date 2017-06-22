Opposition picks ex-Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar as candidate for Presidential polls

New Delhi: The Opposition on Thursday after a meeting with other non-NDA parties has decided to file former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar against to NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind in the Presidential race.
She met the Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday after the opposition suffered a big blow with JD-U deciding to back the NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind.
Like Kovind, Meira Kumar belongs to the Dalit community. She was the first woman speaker of Lok Sabha and also has been a Union Minister.
Congratulations Meira Kumar ji. Fab choice by the UPA. Now both Nitish ji & Mayawati ji will have to support Meira Kumar ji. :)— Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) June 22, 2017
#MeiraKumar to be Opposition's Presidential candidate.— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 22, 2017
Dangerous choice.
Entire Republic Day Parade will stop if she says "Baith Jaiye".
Opposition decides on Meira Kumar as presidential candidate. Puts Nitish Kumar in a fix. Will he oppose a dalit woman from his own State?— Vasudha Venugopal (@vasudha_ET) June 22, 2017
Meira Kumar's achievement eclipses Kovind?dalit woman ,lawyer,ex diplomat,MP who once defeated Mayawati,first Woman Speaker,cabinet minister— Sid (@sidmtweets) June 22, 2017