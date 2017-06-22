Opposition picks ex-Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar as candidate for Presidential polls

New Delhi: The Opposition on Thursday after a meeting with other non-NDA parties has decided to file former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar against to NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind in the Presidential race.

She met the Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday after the opposition suffered a big blow with JD-U deciding to back the NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind.Like Kovind, Meira Kumar belongs to the Dalit community. She was the first woman speaker of Lok Sabha and also has been a Union Minister.