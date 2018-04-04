Opposition responsible for Bharat Bandh deaths: Shah

[India] April 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Opposition is responsible for deaths during Bharat Bandh.

Addressing a rally here, the BJP President held the Congress and other Opposition parties responsible for violence during Bharat Bandh agitation on Monday.

"When we (Centre) announced that we will file a review petition in the Supreme Court over the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act then why did the Congress and other Opposition parties call for Bharat Bandh?" asked Shah.

He said, therefore, the Opposition is responsible for 10 lives lost during the Bharat Bandh protests. Shah also assured that the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will neither end reservation nor will let anyone do it. At least 11 persons died during the Bharat Bandh called by the Dalit organisations on Monday to oppose the alleged 'dilution' of the SC/ST Act. On March 20, the Supreme Court, in a bid to check misuse of the SC/ST Act, ruled that preliminary enquiry in a case under the Atrocities Act would be done by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to ensure the allegations are not frivolous, and to avoid the false implication of an innocent. (ANI)