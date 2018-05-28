Opposition scared of PM, says Sushil Modi

[India], May 28 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Sunday attacked the Congress party and said that the Opposition is scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Congress can't live without power. It once ruled the nation but is now confined to three to four states. They want to reach the Centre by holding onto the tail of regional parties. Oppositions, scared of Narendra Modi, went down to 78 from 140 in Karnataka, but are celebrating as if they won," Modi said, on the occasion of the four year celebrations of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.

The swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy marked a rare occasion where Opposition parties from all over the country set aside their differences to join hands in a show of might against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre.

Notable opposition leaders included Congress' Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s Sitaram Yechury, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar. The rival-turned-allies in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)'s Mayawati were also present.

Sushil Modi hit out at the Opposition for the same, and criticised the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and TDP for switching sides when it suits them.

"During the swearing in ceremony in Karnataka, those who attempted to show unity are trying to build a castle on sand floor," he said.

"DMK, AIADMK, TDP and others who were in power with BJP at some point of time...when they come with BJP they say they're forming government with the BJP in the interest of the nation. When they have to oppose BJP they say they are opposing in the name of secularism," he added.

Meanwhile, Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad also criticised the Opposition and said that they cannot stop the 'caravan of Narendra Modi'.

"People who are defeated and tired cannot stop the caravan of Narendra Modi. People constantly rejected by public...This is not the India of the 90s. This is a new India," Prasad said.

He also praised former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his grit and determination.

"It takes strength to enhance nation's capability. It was shown by Vajpayee ji. World didn't realise when Pokhran tests were done and India became a power. Surgical strike was executed. Modi Ji said, before telling media tell Pak 'your men are dead, go collect their bodies'," Prasad added.

The BJP-led government at the Centre came to power with a brute majority in 2014 on May 26. (ANI)