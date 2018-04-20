Opposition should apologise for misleading nation: Tripura CM

[India], Apr. 20 (ANI): Responding to the impeachment motion seeking removal of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb Kumar on Friday said the Congress party should apologise for misleading the people of this country.

Talking to ANI, Deb said whenever election is around the corner, the Opposition tries to dig out the reasons for their failure, indicating their defeat.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 224-member assembly. The results will be declared on May 15.

"Whenever there are elections, they (Congress) get hint that they are going to lose. Hence, they are preparing themselves to cover-up the failure. As the Karnataka election is around the corner, they should come before the people with a report that what all they have done for them. The Congress should apologise for misleading the people of this country. If they want to do politics, do it in Karnataka, and whatever will be the decision, we will accept it," he said. The opposition parties on Friday moved an impeachment motion in the Rajya Sabha seeking removal of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra. Seven opposition parties, led by the Congress, have submitted the motion to initiate impeachment proceedings against the CJI. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that 64 sitting members of the House signed the motion, against the minimum of 50 required for a motion to be entertained by the chairman. (ANI)