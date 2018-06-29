Opposition slams Modi government on black money in Swiss banks

New Delhi: The Opposition hit out at the government for its failure in curbing generation of black money following the latest data released by the Swiss National Bank reveal that the amount deposited by Indians in the Swiss banks in the past one year has increased by 50 per cent.

The Congress in a tweet said, "One of PM Modi's long-standing campaign promises of bringing back black money falls flat. While you sit and wait for your promised Rs 15 lakh, more capital has flown the coop."

2014, HE said: I will bring back all the "BLACK" money in Swiss Banks & put 15 Lakhs in each Indian bank A/C.



2016, HE said: Demonetisation will cure India of "BLACK" money.



2018, HE says: 50% jump in Swiss Bank deposits by Indians, is "WHITE" money. No "BLACK" in Swiss Banks! pic.twitter.com/7AIgT529ST — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 29, 2018 Swiss Bank deposits fell during Dr. Manmohan Singh’s time, only to rise to record levels under PM Modi. The current increase of 50.2% post demonetisation, is the maximum since 2004. pic.twitter.com/Bl9TYh26OY — Congress (@INCIndia) June 29, 2018 Tweeting a caricature on the development, the Aam Aadmi Party said the black money parked in foreign lands will not return in PM Modi's government. Tweeting a caricature on the development, the Aam Aadmi Party said the black money parked in foreign lands will not return in PM Modi's government. ???? ??...

????? ?? ????? ?? ? ? ?????? ! pic.twitter.com/WxrCldfb6e — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 29, 2018 General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury alleged that prime minister has no time or intention to remember the tall promises he made in 2014. General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury alleged that prime minister has no time or intention to remember the tall promises he made in 2014. "From depositing 15 lakh in each bank account to making Rupee stronger to doubling farmers' income, he has only insulted and humiliated us Indians," he said in a tweet. "From depositing 15 lakh in each bank account to making Rupee stronger to doubling farmers' income, he has only insulted and humiliated us Indians," he said in a tweet. From falsifying history to making new promises, Jumlaman has no time or intention to remember tall promises he made in 2014. From depositing 15 lakh in each bank account to making Rupee stronger to doubling farmers' income, he has only insulted & humiliated us Indians #BlackDays pic.twitter.com/x0LZaiBbfm — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) June 28, 2018