Opposition slams Modi government on black money in Swiss banks

Last Updated: Fri, Jun 29, 2018 15:48 hrs
New Delhi: The Opposition hit out at the government for its failure in curbing generation of black money following the latest data released by the Swiss National Bank reveal that the amount deposited by Indians in the Swiss banks in the past one year has increased by 50 per cent.

The Congress in a tweet said, "One of PM Modi's long-standing campaign promises of bringing back black money falls flat. While you sit and wait for your promised Rs 15 lakh, more capital has flown the coop."

Tweeting a caricature on the development, the Aam Aadmi Party said the black money parked in foreign lands will not return in PM Modi's government.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury alleged that prime minister has no time or intention to remember the tall promises he made in 2014.

"From depositing 15 lakh in each bank account to making Rupee stronger to doubling farmers' income, he has only insulted and humiliated us Indians," he said in a tweet.

