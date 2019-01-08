Opposition stages protest against extension of Rajya Sabha

Opposition leaders staged a protest in Parliament premises on Tuesday against the central government for extending the Rajya Sabha session by a day.

The protesting leaders alleged that the session was extended without their consensus.

Sources said that in a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held earlier today, the government discussed the extension of the session of Upper House for a day with the opposition leaders. However, the opposition was reluctant on not to extend it.

The government and the opposition discussed four times the issue of the extension of the House on Tuesday. On Monday, the sitting of the Rajya Sabha was extended by one day beyond Tuesday, when the Winter session was scheduled to end. The House, which has not been functioning properly due to disruptions caused by opposition parties, has a number of key legislations pending before it, including the Triple Talaq Bill. The government has already made one bid to consider the triple Talaq Bill, but it was foiled by a united opposition which insisted on sending it to the Select Committee for thorough scrutiny. The Winter session began on December 11. (ANI)