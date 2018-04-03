Opposition stops train in Coimbatore over Cauvery issue

[India] April 3 (ANI): Opposition parties led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday stopped a train in Coimbatore demanding the formation of Cauvery Management Board.

Protests by the DMK, Congress, and other parties continued across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

DMK Working President M K Stalin alleged that the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was enacting drama in the form of the hunger strike to cover up its failure to exert pressure on the central government to constitute a Cauvery management board.

While the AIADMK announced a hunger strike across Tamil Nadu on April 3 to urge the central government to form the management board, the DMK has announced a shutdown across the state on April 5 to press for the same. Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dinakaran was detained by Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday after he and his supporters tried to gherao the Trichy airport. They were demanding that the Central government form a CMB and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) forthwith, without further delay as per the Supreme Court order. The Supreme Court on February 16 had ordered the central government to set up the CMB and the CWRC within six weeks. (ANI)