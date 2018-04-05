Opposition to hold protest at Parliament today

[India], Apr. 5 (ANI): Leaders of 15 Opposition parties will hold a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament on Thursday over a slew of issues, including banking scam, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act issue and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) paper leak.

Both the Houses of the Parliament have recently seen repeated disruptions in its proceedings because of various protests and agitations by its members.

Be it Cauvery issue or Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, the MPs have been creating pandemonium in the Parliament leading to adjournment of the House.

Recurrent protest by Telegu Desam Party (TDP) MPs has also been disrupting the daily proceedings of the Houses. Similarly, the No-Confidence motion by several political parties has also caused a lot of ruckus in both the Houses lately. (ANI)