Opposition to meet before winter session to formulate strategy

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): The Opposition leaders will hold a meeting on December 14, a day ahead of the winter session to chalk out strategy for it.

The meeting will be held in Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's office in the Parliament.

Senior Congress leaders including Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge will participate in the meeting.

Parliament Winter Session which will start from December 15, 2017 and last till January 5, 2018, is expected to witness heavy fireworks as the Congress would try to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over a range of issues.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had asserted that the Congress party would raise various issues in the Parliament session including Goods and Services Tax (GST), demonetisation, Rafael deal and economic condition. Centre was recently targeted by the Opposition for delaying the winter session allegedly in the wake of Gujarat assembly elections. Congress former president Sonia Gandhi slammed the Centre saying that it was sabotaging the Winter Session of Parliament on flimsy grounds. (ANI)