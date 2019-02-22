Opposition to meet on Feb 27 over Common Minimum Programme

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): A meeting of leaders from Opposition parties will be held on February 27 over Common Minimum Programme.

The meeting will be organised in Parliament House Annexe Extension building.

On February 13, Leaders of six major opposition parties including the Congress held a meeting after which it was announced that there will be a pre-poll alliance and a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The meet was attended by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party Chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, NCP president Sharad Pawar, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and others.

Mamata Banerjee said that a pre-poll alliance would be formed to counter BJP in Lok Sabha. “We will work together at the national level. We will have a common minimum agenda. We will have a pre-poll alliance,” she said addressing a joint press conference here. Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that Opposition leaders have agreed on a common minimum program for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “We had a very constructive meeting. We agreed that the principal target for all of us is to fight against the assault on institutes being carried out by BJP,” said the Congress Chief. “We agreed that principal target for all of us is to wipe away the assault on Indian institutions being carried out by Narendra Modi, BJP and RSS. We agreed to start a conversation about a common minimum programme and we have a commitment that we are all going to work together to defeat BJP,” Rahul had said. Kejriwal, who had also attended that meeting, had later said that he is tired of convincing Congress for forming an alliance. (ANI)