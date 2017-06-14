Opposition to meet today over Presidential polls

New Delhi: With the date of nominating candidates for the upcoming Presidential polls inching closer, opposition parties are slated to meet at 4 pm in new Delhi on Wednesday to deliberate on the same.

The Presidential election will be held on July 17. President Pranab Mukherjee's term comes to an end on July 24.

Earlier in May, Congress president Sonia Gandhi called on the leaders of the Opposition to build a consensus on the Presidential nominee.

Leaders of 17 parties namely the Janata Dal-United, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India-Marxist, the Samajwadi Party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Nationalist Congress Party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Trinamool Congress, besides some other regional parties attended the meeting.

While Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar indicated his support in favour of Mukherjee if he secured a second term as the President, the Congress and the BJP so far has been non-committal on a second term for him. Contrary to this, the Shiv Sena, an ally of the BJP in Maharashtra had proposed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's name as the National Democratic Alliance's candidate for the country's top constitutional post earlier too. The Election Commission said the last date of nomination is June 28 and the counting of votes will be taken up on July 20.