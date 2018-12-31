Opposition united to stall Triple Talaq Bill in RS

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): The contentious Triple Talaq Bill is facing stiff resistance from as many as 11 opposition parties including Congress in the Rajya Sabha, which recently got united to put forth their demand of sending the legislation to the Select Committee for further scrutiny.

As per the latest dossier issued by Rajya Sabha secretary-general Desh Deepak Verma on Monday all India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Samajwadi Party, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Indian National Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist) have withdrawn their support in turning the Bill into the law.

On December 27, the Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha amid huge uproar by some opposition parties. It is now set to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

The Bill proposes to make the practice of instant triple talaq a punishable offence under the Indian Penal Code with the provision of a three-year jail term for the erring husband.

Earlier today, TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also held a teleconference with his party MPs over the Bill and discussed the strategy to be adopted in the Rajya Sabha today.

"I have appealed to them (Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi) to obstruct the harassment of Muslims. All of them are united. All opposition parties should fight united against the anti-Muslim attitude of BJP. The government is forcibly imposing it. The triple talaq act is dangerous for secularism, national integrity and safety. All citizens should be considered under single Act. Separate acts for separate communities should not be there. Muslims should not be ill-treated," Naidu said.

"Already, attacks on minorities are increasing. Muslims are feeling insecure, which is harmful for the national integrity. Centre's acts should not be detrimental to nation's future. Non-BJP parties should unite, and save the rights of minorities. The greatness of Indian secularism should be raised. TDP MPs should raise their voice strongly in parliament for Muslims rights," he added.

On Sunday, Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP, AP Jithender Reddy had stated that the Centre under the pretext of protecting women's rights, is aiming to mess with the integrity of the country.

"Modifying religious practices is not the purpose of this House. This Bill is entirely arbitrary. We should ensure the integration of minority community into the majority, not alienate them. This Bill is misconceived," he added.

The issue of triple talaq was taken up in the Parliament in August last year, after a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court ruled "unconstitutional" a law that allows Muslim men to divorce their wives simply by uttering "talaq" three times in quick succession.

In a landmark 3-2 verdict, the apex court found the practice un-Islamic and "arbitrary", and disagreed that triple talaq was an integral part of religious practice. (ANI)