Opposition unity important for protecting constitution, institutions: Tejashwi

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): Claiming that 'things' will get clear by the evening, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday asserted that his party has been inviting Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) Chief Upendra Kushwaha since very beginning to 'join grand-alliance for the good of country'.

"We have been inviting Upendra Kushwaha since the very beginning. Considering if he really wants good for the country, we had invited him. Regional parties are being suppressed. In the NDA camp, LJP is also angry at this time. Everyone including Ram Vilas Paswan and Upendra Kushwaha knows that whatever side Nitish Kumar will be same would certainly lose in Bihar. The way, in which he had insulted the public mandate, the people will make him realise it at right time," he said.

However, on being asked about Bihar grand alliance and whether Kushwaha will become a part of it, Tejashwi said that his party's interest is in strengthening the opposition unity. "Things will become clear by evening. We all are in an alliance and hence keep on meeting regularly. Our constitution is in danger, the constitutional institutions- be it CBI, ED or the environment of RBI, there is an undeclared emergency in the country. At this time it is very necessary that we should protect our constitution and these constitutional institutions," Yadav told ANI. Commenting on the LJP MP Chirag Paswan's veiled threat of pulling out of the BJP-led NDA, Yadav said, "Chirag Paswan may say it or not but I am sure that Ram Vilas Paswan and the complete party is standing on one side to not to be with NDA. This is what I fell. They may have realised it late that NDA is weakening but the public is not going to forgive NDA." Meanwhile, amid all the speculations of a rift within the NDA and suspense over Bihar's grand alliance, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is also scheduled to visit New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)