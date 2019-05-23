Opposition weakening constitution by complaining about EVMs: Ram Vilas Paswan

[India], May 23 (ANI): Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Ram Vilas Paswan hit out at the opposition for weakening the constitution by complaining about the 'manipulated Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).'

"Those who revolt against EVMs, want the 'booth capturing' reign back. This is a step to weaken the constitution," Paswan said while speaking to media person here on Wednesday.

The opposition parties had, on May 21, moved the Election Commission, pressing their demand of tallying VVPAT slips with EVM figures in an entire constituency, in case a discrepancy is found at any polling booth.

The polling body had, however, rejected the opposition parties' demand on the basis of the impracticability of its implementation and cited Supreme Court's (SC) order on the subject. Continuing his tirade against the opposition parties, LJP chief said: "If you win, you say that the EVMs were not faulty, otherwise you blame it for your loss. In the face of imminent defeat, you have started complaining about the manipulated EVMs." "If Congress cannot come on terms with Aam Aadmi Party for sharing seven seats in the national capital, how will they come to an understanding of 543 seats?" he asked. Exuding confidence, he also said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will come to power. Polling for seven-phased Lok Sabha elections started on April 11 and concluded on May 19. The much-awaited results of the general elections will be announced today. (ANI)